Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Mom-in-Law Prepares Sweet Potatoes for Her; Know Benefits

Katrina Kaif recently made a revelation about her married life during the promotion of her upcoming movie Phone Booth on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress shared how her mother-in-law takes care of her and often urges her to eat parathas that she makes. She says, “Initially, mummyji used to urge me a lot to have parathas, but since I am on a diet, I couldn’t have it. So I used to just have a bite. And now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, mummyji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

It is no surprise that Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actors today and her strict diet plays a major role. Undoubtedly, when it comes to a healthy diet regime, sweet potatoes make their way to the top. As sweet potatoes are a rich source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals, it becomes quintessential to include them in your daily diet. Being an excellent source of beta carotene, vitamin C, phosphorus, calcium, thiamine, carotenoids, and potassium, they help in boosting your immune system, strengthen bones and prove beneficial for heart health. Given below we have mentioned some of the benefits of why one should add sweet potatoes to their daily diet.

1. For weight loss

Who doesn’t want to stay fit and healthy? Feeding your stomach sweet potatoes daily is the best way to cut on carbs and lose your belly fat. Being rich in dietary fibre, high in water content, and low-glycemic Index makes it the best suitable option if you want to lose weight. Sweet Potatoes’ calorie count is 145 kcal per 100 grams which aids in weight loss as long as you’re not eating them in the form of a mound of fries.

2. For eyesight

Sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamins and are full of beta-carotene which helps you in maintaining good eyesight. They are loaded with vitamins C and E. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are known to protect the cornea and prevent the development of cataracts.

3. For diabetic patients

People with diabetes are often suggested to limit the intake of starchy food which further increases their blood sugar level. But instead, sweet potatoes are the best way to satisfy your sweet cravings while keeping your health in check. Loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, they help in reducing your cholesterol level.

4. For heart health

Eating potassium-rich sweet potatoes promotes a healthy heart. High in fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, makes it a healthy option for heart patients. Keeping cholesterol levels in control, sweet potatoes are considered a great option to maintain heart health.

