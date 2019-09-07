Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Rocks the Denim Dress Look, Here's How You Can Do it Too

Katrina chose a faded denim short dress to make a statement during an appearance at an event in Mumbai.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Rocks the Denim Dress Look, Here's How You Can Do it Too
Image of Katrina Kaif, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress and fashionista Katrina Kaif's photograph in a denim dress is winning hearts on social media.

Katrina chose a faded denim short dress to make a statement during an appearance at an event in Mumbai.

She completed the look with minimal make-up and a pair of blue heels.

IIFA Press Con #IIFA20 #IIFAHomeComing

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for "Sooryavanshi" directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

"Sooryavanshi" brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as "Namastey London", "Sing Is Kinng", "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Welcome" and "Tees Maar Khan".

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba".

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

