Katrina Kaif Rocks the Denim Dress Look, Here's How You Can Do it Too

Bollywood actress and fashionista Katrina Kaif's photograph in a denim dress is winning hearts on social media.

Katrina chose a faded denim short dress to make a statement during an appearance at an event in Mumbai.

She completed the look with minimal make-up and a pair of blue heels.

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for "Sooryavanshi" directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar.

"Sooryavanshi" brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as "Namastey London", "Sing Is Kinng", "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye", "Welcome" and "Tees Maar Khan".

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two "Singham" films and "Simmba".

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

