Katrina Kaif Sets Fashion Goals High With Her Black Suit and Peplum Look

Katrina Kaif is all set to appear on the Harper’s Bazaar cover page and we ought to admit that sophistication is an understatement to describe her.Katrina flaunts four ensembles that you could definitely incorporate in your wardrobes. We put together four looks from Katrina’s shoot and they are major takeaways as far as modern styling is concerned, especially in 2018.Known for her fuss-free and simple outfits, she can pull off just about anything. But the outfits in this edition of Harper’s Bazaar are something that you could easily get your hands on.Pantsuit is back and how!On the cover page, Katrina is seen standing fiercely in Namrata Joshipura’s lacey black pantsuit with a plunging neckline. A pantsuit is a must-have in your closet if you want to add a little class to any occasion. You can also team it with a pair of pumps to give you a slightly taller look.With deep kohl eyes and hair tied back, the next look Katrina dons is in a lacey outfit with bell sleeves. Dramatic Bell sleeves are the most flattering trend this year. They make your arms look slimmer. This off shoulder lacey bell sleeve top will make you look fresh and ethereal.Designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, this deep blue silk high-slit outfit looks stunning on Katrina. This reminds us of Bella Hadid’s high slit silk dress. If you are not a risk taker like Bella then Katrina’s outfit is just perfect and easy to carry. Team it up with a pair of black shiny stilettos and you are good to go.We love this sleeves beige and white fancy peplum outfit on Katrina. A style that isn’t just a hit on the runway of Fashion Weeks of the world but also hit on the streets. You could wear it with trendy skirts or leggings or ripped jeans.