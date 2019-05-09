Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring on Elle Magazine Cover

Katrina Kaif turns cover star for the May issue of Elle India magazine and she is giving out some summery vibes on the picturesque beaches of the Maldives.The issue cover reads Unplugged Katrina, which will also reveal Katrina talking about her personal life and facing harsh criticism in her professional life. Nevertheless, she stuns on the cover like a true diva while sitting on a chair placed on a beach on a sunny day.Elle India shared the cover on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Our May cover star, Katrina has remained a steadfast professional and a poker-faced public figure in the face of harsh criticism about her work and chatter about her personal life. It’s been hard, she tells Rajeev Masand, but it’s made her lean harder into who is she and where she wants to go next."On the cover, Katrina is seen posing on a chair in a silver silk bralette by Marni and powder blue blazer and pants designed by Armani. Apart from the cover photo, a few other pictures were shared from the photoshoot.In the next picture, she is seen wearing a neon yellow Jersey swimsuit by Hermes and a pair of matching yellow acetate sunglasses by Linda Farrow. In another still, Katrina is seen running on the beach in a polyamide-blend swimsuit by H&M as she throws a silk jacket by 3.1 Phillip Lim over her shoulder sporting a pair of gold plated metal earrings by Altuzarra.Elle India also shared the digital cover of the magazine where Katrina is wearing a black cotton off-shoulder top by Ted Baker and the cover reads, "we are all trying to work and achieve inspite of our fears and insecurities."Katrina's highly anticipated movie Bharat, starring Salman Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit the silver screens on June 5. This will be Salman and Katrina's first release of the year. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.