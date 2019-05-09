Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring on Elle Magazine Cover

Katrina Kaif stuns on the cover of Elle India like a true diva while she sits on a chair placed on the picturesque beach of the Maldives.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring on Elle Magazine Cover
Image: @Elleindia/Instagram
Loading...
Katrina Kaif turns cover star for the May issue of Elle India magazine and she is giving out some summery vibes on the picturesque beaches of the Maldives.

The issue cover reads Unplugged Katrina, which will also reveal Katrina talking about her personal life and facing harsh criticism in her professional life. Nevertheless, she stuns on the cover like a true diva while sitting on a chair placed on a beach on a sunny day.

Elle India shared the cover on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Our May cover star, Katrina has remained a steadfast professional and a poker-faced public figure in the face of harsh criticism about her work and chatter about her personal life. It’s been hard, she tells Rajeev Masand, but it’s made her lean harder into who is she and where she wants to go next."

On the cover, Katrina is seen posing on a chair in a silver silk bralette by Marni and powder blue blazer and pants designed by Armani. Apart from the cover photo, a few other pictures were shared from the photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram

Our May cover star, @katrinakaif has remained a steadfast professional and a poker-faced public figure in the face of harsh criticism about her work and chatter about her personal life. It’s been hard, she tells @rajeevmasand, but it’s made her lean harder into who is she and where she wants to go next. . On Katrina: Silk bralette, @marni. Silk blazer, pants; both @armani . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid 📷: #TarunVishwa 👗:@rahulvijay1988 💇🏽‍♀️: @yiannitsapatori / @fazemanagement 👩🏼‍🎨: @danielcbauer / @artistfactoryindia Assisted By: @pujarinighosh, @kiddoo11, @girl_in_motorboots (STYLING) Location courtesy : @fairmont.maldives . #ELLEmay #katrinakaif #BeMoreELLE

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on



In the next picture, she is seen wearing a neon yellow Jersey swimsuit by Hermes and a pair of matching yellow acetate sunglasses by Linda Farrow. In another still, Katrina is seen running on the beach in a polyamide-blend swimsuit by H&M as she throws a silk jacket by 3.1 Phillip Lim over her shoulder sporting a pair of gold plated metal earrings by Altuzarra.





Elle India also shared the digital cover of the magazine where Katrina is wearing a black cotton off-shoulder top by Ted Baker and the cover reads, "we are all trying to work and achieve inspite of our fears and insecurities."







Katrina's highly anticipated movie Bharat, starring Salman Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit the silver screens on June 5. This will be Salman and Katrina's first release of the year. Bharat is a period-drama that also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram