Katrina Kaif Shares Cute Video with Sister Isabelle to Wish Her 'Happiest Birthday'

Katrina Kaif has posted a loving message on the birthday of her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen having fun with her sister making an Instagram reel.

"Happiest birthday sister @isakaif here's to taking all of life's turn's together," she wrote as caption. Deepika Padukone, who celebrated her birthday on January 5, also wished Isabelle and said, "Happy Birthday fellow Capricornian!❤️ @isakaif."

Earlier, Katrina had also shared a video working out in the gym. As the holiday season came to an end, Katrina made sure she loses all the calories that the festive food must have brought with it. She has also shared her workout routine with her followers on Instagram. The Instagram reel shared by the actress shows her working on her leg day routine.

"Leg day getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can't see u) but u always with me setting the pace," she wrote as the caption.

The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.