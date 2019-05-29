English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Shows How to Flaunt Monotone Trend During Bharat Promotions
Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived in a blue monotone outfit designed by ace designer house Michelle Mason for a promotional event of her upcoming film Bharat.
Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived in a blue monotone outfit designed by ace designer house Michelle Mason for a promotional event of her upcoming film Bharat.
Loading...
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been promoting their forthcoming film Bharat and we ought to admit Katrina is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with her looks.
Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in a blue monotone ensemble which featured a top, pair of mid-rise pants along with a trench coat. The outfit was designed by Michelle Mason from the Resort 19 collection.
The actor ditched the curly hairdo which she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film Bharat and decided to let down her straight tresses. On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of gold hoops and layered neckpiece by Shoplune. To give her outfit a finishing touch she paired it with black Louis Vuitton heels.
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Recently, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while ago but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhaskar (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in a blue monotone ensemble which featured a top, pair of mid-rise pants along with a trench coat. The outfit was designed by Michelle Mason from the Resort 19 collection.
The actor ditched the curly hairdo which she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film Bharat and decided to let down her straight tresses. On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of gold hoops and layered neckpiece by Shoplune. To give her outfit a finishing touch she paired it with black Louis Vuitton heels.
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Recently, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while ago but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhaskar (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
- Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results