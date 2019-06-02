Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards

We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards.
Loading...
The most stylish red carpet rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards in Mumbai.

As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favourite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the red carpet with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.

Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Hassan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more graced the red carpet.

From Katrina's ravishing burgundy pantsuit to Tamannaah Bhatia's
maroon leather dress, Nushrat Bharucha's bold dress to Shruti Hassan's goth look, every outfit made a style statement at the red carpet.

The boys also looked suave in their classic three-piece suits and vibrant jackets. Karan Johar flaunted his uber cool jacket while Aparshakti, Aditya Seal, Neil Nitin Mukesh donned their classic suits.

We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards:




































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram