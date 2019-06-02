Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards

The most stylish red carpet rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards in Mumbai.As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favourite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the red carpet with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Hassan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more graced the red carpet.From Katrina's ravishing burgundy pantsuit to Tamannaah Bhatia'smaroon leather dress, Nushrat Bharucha's bold dress to Shruti Hassan's goth look, every outfit made a style statement at the red carpet.The boys also looked suave in their classic three-piece suits and vibrant jackets. Karan Johar flaunted his uber cool jacket while Aparshakti, Aditya Seal, Neil Nitin Mukesh donned their classic suits.We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards: