Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards.
We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards.
Loading...
The most stylish red carpet rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Bollywood graced it with all the panache and glamour at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards in Mumbai.
As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favourite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the red carpet with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.
Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Hassan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more graced the red carpet.
From Katrina's ravishing burgundy pantsuit to Tamannaah Bhatia's
maroon leather dress, Nushrat Bharucha's bold dress to Shruti Hassan's goth look, every outfit made a style statement at the red carpet.
The boys also looked suave in their classic three-piece suits and vibrant jackets. Karan Johar flaunted his uber cool jacket while Aparshakti, Aditya Seal, Neil Nitin Mukesh donned their classic suits.
We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards:
As the audience waited with bated breaths for their favourite Bollywood celebrities to arrive, the stars graced the red carpet with some trailblazing gowns, chic style statements and dapper suits.
Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Hassan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more graced the red carpet.
From Katrina's ravishing burgundy pantsuit to Tamannaah Bhatia's
maroon leather dress, Nushrat Bharucha's bold dress to Shruti Hassan's goth look, every outfit made a style statement at the red carpet.
The boys also looked suave in their classic three-piece suits and vibrant jackets. Karan Johar flaunted his uber cool jacket while Aparshakti, Aditya Seal, Neil Nitin Mukesh donned their classic suits.
We unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results