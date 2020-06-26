Katrina Kaif Tells Fans How to Win Faster At a Board Game; See Pic
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and posted a picture, in which she can be seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.
"Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday," she quipped.
Katrina is all smiles while playing the game.
Recently, Katrina also posted a sweet birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor as he turned a year older. She shared a couple of then and now pictures of the two and accompanied it with a sweet message.
Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot.
From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.
On the work front , Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi.
