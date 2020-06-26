Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Tells Fans How to Win Faster At a Board Game; See Pic

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and posted a picture, in which she can be seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katrina Kaif Tells Fans How to Win Faster At a Board Game; See Pic
credits - Katrina Kaif instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif on Friday tried her hand at a board game.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture in which she is seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game.

"Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday," she quipped.

Katrina is all smiles while playing the game.

View this post on Instagram

‍♂️ Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Recently, Katrina also posted a sweet birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor as he turned a year older. She shared a couple of then and now pictures of the two and accompanied it with a sweet message.

katrina

Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot.

From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.

On the work front , Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading