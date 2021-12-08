Katrina Kaif, The Bride-To-Be, Loves Grilled Fish. Here's How You Prepare it at Home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the two Bollywood superstars, will get married on December 9, and the media, despite all the secrecy, has been abuzz with updates. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly tying the knot in the Six Senses fort at Barwara, Rajasthan. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at one of the favourite food items of bride-to-be Katrina Kaif.

Katrina is a huge fan of fish dishes, and her favourite go-to lunch is grilled fish or steamed fish, going by Pod Supply. Steamed fish is a hot favourite among many celebrities since it is easy to make and extremely healthy. Fish is known to be rich in minerals, vitamins, proteins, and Omega-3 fatty acids. Below is the recipe for steamed fish:

Steamed ingredients to make fish

500 grams of fish

Two tablespoons of fish sauce

8-10 boiled kaffir lime leaves

One tablespoon of brown sugar

Half tablespoon of garlic

Chopped lemongrass

6 red chillies

Chilli oil

One tablespoon of vegetable oil

Chopped green onion

Two tablespoons of garlic

One tablespoon of soy sauce

One tablespoon of garlic

One tablespoon of brown sugar

One tablespoon of fish sauce

Method:

Take all the pieces of fish and steam them well. When the pieces become soft, collect them in a fishbowl. You should take a pan and add some kaffir lime leaves, fish sauce and red chilli. Then you should mix it well and cook. Once this is done, you can keep the oil in a pan to heat. Then put garlic and fry it till it turns brown.

Add the chopped onion bits and let it cook for around 30-40 seconds. Then add light soy sauce, brown sugar and fish sauce on top. In the end, pour the fish sauce over it and serve with vegetables.

