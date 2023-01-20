Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, Stars Who Kept It Sparkly and White at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Engagement

Celebrities attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony set the tone for the upcoming wedding season. A star-studded celebration, the style quotient of the evening was all about Indian wear and glamour.

Apart from the myriad shades of festive colours, ivory and white seemed to be the favourite pick among celebrities attending the ceremony. Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khuski Kapoor, and Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri opted for the hue. Here’s a look at how these stars styled the colour in their own unique way:

Katrina Kaif

Ivory could not look better, expressed fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani. And we couldn’t agree more. Redefining wedding looks in 2023, Katrina Kaif looked chic and gorgeous in an ivory geometric high-low anarkali designed by Ritika. Breaking away from her usual saree look, Katrina aced the hue and silhouette like a diva. Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina accessorised jewellery from Diamantina Fine Jewels.

Khushi Kapoor

The new star kid on the block - Khushi Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, accompanied her sister actor Janhvi Kapoor for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement celebrations. Khushi looked surreal in an ivory lehenga set and a sheer dupatta. The tone-on-tone intricate embroidery on the ensemble enhanced the lehenga set. Khushi accessorised with a choker and carried an embellished purse.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made a grand entrance wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit. The actor walked in with the designer and posed for the paps looking stunning in an ivory ensemble. She paired the heavily embellished and embroidered co-ordinated kurta set with a handbag with fringes. The intricate work on the short kurta and flared pants added a shimmery effect to Sara’s personality.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked like a breath of fresh air in Ritika Mirchandani’s ivory hand embellished web design lehenga set paired with re-defined full sleeved blouse and dupatta. Though she let her ensemble do all the talking, Ananya added a hint of sparkle with a maang tika designed by Maya Sanghvi Jewels.

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was attended by an array of celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan among others.

