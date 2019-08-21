Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week

Designed for lighter to destination weddings, the collection included lehengas, gowns, shararas, sarees, crop top and skirts for the women and for the men layered bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and trousers.

IANS

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Turns Showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week
Katrina Kaif at Lakme Fashion week, courtesy of Instagram
Veteran designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday opened the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with the launch of his collection titled 'Maahrumysha'.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year. Wearing a dark green, heavily embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the "Ek Tha Tiger" actress completed the look with open beach waves and nude makeup.

The show comprised of a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle.

The colour palette ranged from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Explaining his inspiration for the collection, Malhotra said: "The collection is inspired by beauty Beauty which is above all. We had to create something which was big, larger than life. And I'm happy that I'm able to do it."

The designer also launched an expert care wash range 'Love & Care' in partnership with Hindustan Unilever.

