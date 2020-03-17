Katrina Kaif Shares Tips for Working Out at Home Amid Coronavirus Fears
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing tips for working out at home without assistance.
credits - Katrina Kaif instagram
Schools, gyms and cinemas across the country have been closed shut as India battles the coronavirus outbreak. While social distancing is a must in these times, among the activities that may suffer is daily workout.
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is known to be a fitness freak, has reached out to her fans through social media on how to continue workouts amid the shutdown.
The actress has uploaded a post on her Instagram account where she shared step-by-step tips for exercising at home. Katrina is accompanied by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in the video, filmed at the terrace of her building.
She shared multiple videos demonstrating how to perform each workout at home without assistance.
“#WorkoutatHome. Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can,” Katrina captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
Just a day back, the Welcome actress had shared a piece of advice with her followers on the virus outbreak.
Posting a group picture with her sister Isabelle Kaif, trainer Yasmin and friend Karishma Kohli she wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe ... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals .... excercise and meditation help your body’s immune system ... keep your environment clean and happy.”
Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 24 but has been postponed due to coronavirus.
