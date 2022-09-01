Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Look Incredibly Stunning Wearing Yellow Together for Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now in the news for all the right reasons. Recently, the incredibly fashionable duo was sighted in the city enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together. The pair, who are well known for setting fashion goals each time they step out, whether they are together or apart, did it again and did it well. Vicky and Katrina decided to dress in yellow together for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. The stars were photographed in the city a day ago when they went to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here, you can see the couple dressed festively:

As Vicky and Katrina smiled for cuddly photos with the paparazzi outside Arpita and Aayush’s Mumbai house, the city was painted in various colours of yellow. In a soft yellow silk kurta and matching sharara set, Katrina looked stunning. While the sharara had ankle-length embellishments in copper tones, the short kurta had white embroidery patterns on it. A translucent silk pastel yellow dupatta slung over one shoulder completed her outfit for the day. Vicky, on the other hand, finished his lady in a vivid yellow kurta with yellow resham thread embroidery accents. He wore white silk pyjamas with his kurta and had his sleeves tucked up. Vicky took Katrina’s hand as they posed for pictures together, looking dapper and party-ready in tan juttis.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

As always, Katrina looked absolutely lovely as she added golden jhumkas as additional accessories to her ensemble for the day. She also wore her hair open in untidy wavy curls with a centre part. As she posed for the cameras, Katrina chose a glowing makeup look. The actress appeared festively fashionable with black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a tint of nude lipstick.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here