Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: The Latest Bollywood Couple to Don Sabyasachi Couture

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple chose to wear the couture creations by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee joining the likes of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.

Sabyasachi shared the details of the wedding attire designed by him for the couple. Katrina chose to wear an all-red ensemble for the wedding ceremony. The 38-year-old actress was seen wearing a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga which was handwoven in matka silk.

The lehenga featured fine tilla work and an intricate embroidered revival zardozi bordered in velvet fabric. Sabyasachi revealed in his caption for the Instagram post that Katrina’s lehenga also paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. The designer custom-trimmed Katrina’s veil with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Katrina paired her lehenga with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls.

Katrina chose to keep a minimal flawless make-up look for the wedding. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer created a minimal matte makeup look, while hairstylist Amit Thakur chose to give Katrina a chic bun to elevate her bridal beauty. Katrina’s light make-up look could be the up and coming trend for the brides. Going for oil-free pigments settles the makeup effortlessly and leaves a smooth finish and looks all natural on camera. The actress let her bright lehenga do the talking and reduced on the typical heavy make-up look. A subtle eyeshadow, naturally tinted brows and kohl-laden eyes, completed Katrina’s full pout.

33-year-old Vicky was seen donning the subtle ivory silk sherwani which came with intricate marori embroidery and Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons. The actor paired the sherwani with a silk kurta and churidar trousers. The Tussar Georgette shawl featuring a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders also made it to Vicky’s wedding attire ensemble. Completing the look of a traditional Indian groom, Vicky also wore a Benarasi silk tissue safa which he paired with a handcrafted kilangi and from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery statement necklace studded with emeralds, diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold.

