Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: This is What Sabyasachi has to Say About the Bride and the Groom's Dress

Bollywood’s influence in India can be only matched by the love for cricket in the country. And once you are regarded as a star in the film industry, every step of your life is a point of discussion among the audience and fans. And recently, the stars who made the headlines were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The celebrity duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan and the whole country were waiting for a glimpse of the newly-wed couple.

The craze and frenzy went to another level when fans shot videos of Katrina with shopping bags just to understand or learn which designer is she wearing for her wedding. And the suspense was ended as soon as the couple posted their first set of pictures for their fans. It was none other than ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

According to reports in Vogue, Katrina Kaif wanted to take the traditional route of wearing an all-red lehenga for the pheras. Speaking about working with the couple, Sabyasachi told Vogue. “I love working with couples who know who they are and what they want.” Katrina looked beautiful in a red handwoven matka silk lehenga, covered in tilla work and embroidered with revival zardozi borders in velvet.

She completed the look with a traditional veil which was draped over her head. The veil had handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver. Besides, it is understood that no Sabyasachi bride is complete without some iconic jewellery from the brand. For Katrina, she wore a choker made of uncut diamonds set in 22K gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, reported Vogue. She further accessorised her look with a matha patti, nath and jhumkis. Reportedly, Mrinalini Chandra made custom kalire for the bride. The couple decided to go with Tiffany & Co. for their engagement bands.

It is safe to state and believe that Sabyasachi is the go-to name for brides in India. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Patralekha Paul are just a few of the brides who chose to wear his work on their D-Day. Speaking about his experience designing for Katrina, he said, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic. They are aware of their heritage and personal expression, and meld the two together in a most authentic way, which aligns perfectly with my own vision as a designer.”

Katrina is known to be private in a world of over sharers. While most of her other contemporaries quickly jumped on to share share their outfits and endorsements on social media, she waited for years before even going official. Reportedly, her relationship with Vicky Kaushal was kept a secret for the longest time. Katrina and Vicky decided to stay away from the city and chose the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a hotel set in a restored 14th century Rajasthani fort to be the venue of their wedding. “Indian weddings are a sensory experience — from the rich palette of colours and the fragrance of the flowers, to the flavours of the food and of course, the location itself. Everything plays its part! With beautiful heritage sandstone architecture; the venue was a part of their vision. And honestly, India’s heritage, history, art and culture remains my greatest inspiration, and so it aligned well with my own design repertoire that is firmly rooted in heritage textiles and craftsmanship," Sabyasachi told Vogue.

Despite all the differences, Vicky and Katrina have a unique understanding. “The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately,” he said.

Vicky, who also decided to go with Sabyasachi’s design for his wedding, was seen in an ivory silk sherwani with delicate marori embroidery and gold plated buttons, emblazoned with the brand’s Bengal tiger logo. Vicky decided to pair his safa with a handcrafted kilangi and completed his look with a statement necklace crafted in emeralds, diamonds, quartz and tourmalines, which was also by the brand’s high jewellery label.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.