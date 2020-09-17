Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif Spotted Outside a Clinic in Mumbai

A few images of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif have been doing rounds on social media. The beautiful diva who recently injured her knee was papped in Mumbai outside a clinic.

Isabelle was taking support of elbow crutches as she walked to her car. She was looking pretty in a casual maroon midi dress and was wearing a pair of sneakers and a face mask.

Isabelle has been lately adding many beach side visuals on her Instagram timeline. Although it is not confirmed officially but by the looks of the pictures it seems that she was in Goa for a short holiday.

On August 28, Isabelle revealed about meeting with a knee injury in an Instagram post. Though she did not mention how it happened, her caption hinted that she somehow slipped. She was seen using hot-water bags, while posing for the picture all smiles. Her caption reads, "Guess I was out of practise."

Before her injury, Isabelle posted another picture in a similar outfit posing against a scenic view. She wrote, “Goes outside once.”

In her latest picture, she urged her followers to wear a mask. In the photo, one can see her leg has been strapped in a support bandage.

Very recently, Katrina took the Instagram world by a storm when she posted a stunning click of herself. Looking like a vision in all white, Katrina was a true beach beauty in the capture. It is not known if she posted it as a throwback in a beach state of mind or from a possible recent vacay.

Isabelle, who is gearing to enter Bollywood soon, has been spending time with her actress sister in Mumbai. Katrina is waiting for the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The fourth chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is expected to release on streaming platforms

Katrina’s next has the upcoming comedy horror film Phone Bhoot to look forward to. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are also part of the project