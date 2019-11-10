Take the pledge to vote

Katrina-Salman Return From Dubai, Nupur Sanon Spotted At Airport

from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Dubai tour to Nupur Sanon being spotted at the airport, here's a look at what your favourite celebs are up to.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
There might be a lot happening on the professional front for our favourite Bollywood stars, but that doesn't slow down their off-screen preparations. Here's a sneak peek into popular Bollywood stars' lives.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, along with Daisy Shah, returned from Dubai last night after their live gig. The actors were their as a part of Da-bangg tour. Katrina and Salman also performed to their hit song Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai on stage and got a lot of applause from the audience.

Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her routine gym scheduled, all dressed up. Not surprisingly, she also posed for the paparazzi politely.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together for their son Arhaan's 17th birthday bash. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl came in a glamorous avatar in her black ensemble. Arbaaz, on the other hand, kept it plain with a Tee and jeans.

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon was spotted at the airport. The upcoming actress kept it simple with a white chikankari anarkali suit and smiled for the paps. Before entering inside, she also waved a bye to the photographers.

Jacqueline Fernandes was seen slaying her airport look with black track pants paired with an over-sized jacket. She completed the look with her black shades.

Urvashi Rautela was clicked in a green body fit dress, while doing movie prmotions for her upcoming movie Paagalpanti.

