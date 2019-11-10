Katrina-Salman Return From Dubai, Nupur Sanon Spotted At Airport
from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Dubai tour to Nupur Sanon being spotted at the airport, here's a look at what your favourite celebs are up to.
from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Dubai tour to Nupur Sanon being spotted at the airport, here's a look at what your favourite celebs are up to.
There might be a lot happening on the professional front for our favourite Bollywood stars, but that doesn't slow down their off-screen preparations. Here's a sneak peek into popular Bollywood stars' lives.
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, along with Daisy Shah, returned from Dubai last night after their live gig. The actors were their as a part of Da-bangg tour. Katrina and Salman also performed to their hit song Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai on stage and got a lot of applause from the audience.
Actress Sara Ali Khan took to her routine gym scheduled, all dressed up. Not surprisingly, she also posed for the paparazzi politely.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together for their son Arhaan's 17th birthday bash. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl came in a glamorous avatar in her black ensemble. Arbaaz, on the other hand, kept it plain with a Tee and jeans.
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon was spotted at the airport. The upcoming actress kept it simple with a white chikankari anarkali suit and smiled for the paps. Before entering inside, she also waved a bye to the photographers.
Jacqueline Fernandes was seen slaying her airport look with black track pants paired with an over-sized jacket. She completed the look with her black shades.
Urvashi Rautela was clicked in a green body fit dress, while doing movie prmotions for her upcoming movie Paagalpanti.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth
- This Modified Hero Splendor Costs Rs 2 Lakh and Is Hard to Recognize
- Ayodhya Verdict: Message of Love and Peace Takes Over Twitter as #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai Trends
- Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Shutdown in Agra, Aligarh; 29 Districts Monitored
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes