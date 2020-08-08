Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Plan to Relocate to Australia to Raise Their Baby

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are all set to welcome their first baby together in just a few weeks. The couple is planning to move to Australia after the birth of the baby girl. Katy revealed in June through social media that they are expecting to be parents to a daughter.

According to a report in DailyMail, Orlando is excited to become a father again and he with Katy could relocate to Australia soon. Katy and Orlando have confirmed that moving Down Under is definitely on the cards.

Opening up about the idea of relocating, the soon-to-be dad said, "I spent a lot of time there (Australia), I love it there and I'd move there in a heartbeat (sic.)"

The 43-year-old continued, "We're about to bring a baby into a really unique and unusual world, so who knows? I think everybody's exploring ideas and options so I wouldn't rule Australia out. I've always had an affinity for Australia and Australians, having been married to one."

Orlando was married to Australia-based Miranda with whom he has a nine-year-old son Flynn. The marriage of three years ended in 2013. On the other hand, Katy was previously married to Russell Brand for just 14 months ending in 2011.

Orlando popped the big question to Katy on Valentine's Day 2019. The happy couple planned for a wedding in winter last year was postponed for a summer 2020 date in Japan. However, they had to call it off this year due to the pandemic. Their exciting wedding plans were forced to sustain another delay, due to the birth of their unborn child.

The beaming mother-to-be Katy in an optimistic note recently told People magazine, “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always cancelled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.”