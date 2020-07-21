Katy Perry Doles Out Major Goals for Moms-to-be as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in New Crop Top

Katy Perry's long-anticipated fifth album, Smile, is set to drop on August 14. The gorgeous mom-to-be took to social media to share a post wherein she is seen flaunting a pretty merch from the upcoming album’s latest track.

She posted a series of pictures of herself where she can be seen showing off her fully-grown baby belly beneath a cute white-coloured crop sweatshirt with Smile written over it. She paired it with a cute yellow and white striped comfy shorts. Not just her clothes, Katy’s accessories are also from Smile’s merchandise collection. In the pictures, the pop star can be seen wearing a cap, earrings and a face mask all dedicated to her latest album.

While sharing the post, Katy wrote, “Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask. Get ur #SMILE game on (tho don’t forget darling #Daisies) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles!”

Katy appeared for a virtual interview with radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show on July 19 and showed off her baby bump. Katy hit out her fifth album cycle in May with her new single Daisies followed by Never Worn White and Harleys In Hawaii, released earlier this year.

Katy explained that she wrote the new track Smile, the titular effort from her album, KP5, while battling “one of the darkest periods” of her life and when she lost her own smile. She referred to the time when she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom briefly split in 2017.