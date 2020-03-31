Take the pledge to vote

Katy Perry Embraces Her Blackheads In Quarantine Selfie

Katy Perry uploaded two photographs as she offered a comparison of herself in self-quarantine and herself before coronavirus pandemic forces people around the world to stay home.

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Katy Perry Embraces Her Blackheads In Quarantine Selfie
Singer Katy Perry is embracing all of herself, even her blackheads.

On Sunday, the Roar songstress uploaded two photographs as she offered a comparison of herself in self-quarantine and herself before coronavirus pandemic forces people around the world to stay at home as spread prevention, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the first image, Perry looked all glammed up wearing a floral white-and-red dress along with a pair of flower heels.

She accessorised simply with earrings, coloured her lips bright red, and let her platinum blonde loose in shaggy short-medium style.

The second picture, saw Perry in a bathrobe while lying on a bed as she enjoyed self-isolation moment. Baring her face as she flashed a smile to the camera, she took the photograph without wearing any make-up, and let her hair pushed messily to the side.

"Pre-quarantine - mid-quarantine. Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February,"she captioned the image.

In the comment section she added: "blackheads and all baby."

Many have since flooded Perry's post with praises.

Her make-up artist Michael Anthony commented: "Aren't you glad you chose that neutral mani a few weeks ago."

Actress Mia Morettiand film producer Aleen Keshishian called her "beautiful."

While, fellow singer Jessie J wrote: "Gorge," before adding love, fire and smiley-face emojis.

