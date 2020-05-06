Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora to Support Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO

Katy Perry will be joining forces with Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and Lil Nas X, among others, to raise funds to support and raise awareness for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO)​, which is powered by the ​United Nations Foundation. ​The event will take place on Saturday, May 9.

The ​COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is the only way individuals, corporations, foundations, and other organizations around the world can directly support WHO's global work to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Daily Mail.

This fund also supports the work of two partners, ​UNICEF and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

On Monday, Katy shared a sneak peek at 'what would have been' her Met Gala 2020 costume. The 35-year-old pop star - who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom - revealed on Monday night that she was due to wear a Jean Paul Gaultier corset, highlighting her baby bump on the red carpet.

The beautifully crafted, blush pink look is an homage to the designer's iconic cone bra, famously worn by his muse Madonna during her Blonde Ambition tour in 1990. Gaultier originally created the look in 1983, launching the trend of wearing underwear as outerwear.

This year's Met Gala was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the glitzy event is held every year, revealed all events had been called off in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

