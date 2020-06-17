Katy Perry Has Been Setting Some Major Style Trends During Pregnancy, See Pics

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with partner, Orlando Bloom due late this summer. The American songstress announced the news early this year. Ever since, she has been looking radiant and has over time revolutionized style picks for moms-to-be.

Perry’s maternity fashion moments are as impressive as her previous fashion. With a dash of glitter, vibrant hues and eccentric accessories, Perry makes it loud and clear for the world that the baby bump can never come in the way of looking stunning.

If you are a mommy-to-be, count on Perry for some amazing cues. We browsed through her pregnancy style and below are some honourable mentions.

The 35-year-old is looking oh-so-stunning in this tie-dye fringed outfit. It’s comfortable, colourful and yet so stylish. How can one not fall in love with this dress?

The Dark Horse singer smiles from a comfortable chair with a hand placed on her third-trimester baby bump. She opted for a pretty daisy printed dress and paired with daisy match earrings and side parted hairdo.

The beaming mom-to-be grabbed a spectacular multicoloured bodycon and paired it with vibrant orange strappy sandals. Perry sure shuns some of the limitations around wearing body-hugging fashion while pregnant.

Perry takes the fashion game a level above when she wore this dazzling silver pleated dress. She completed the look with earrings and matching dazzling pumps.

Take cues from her summer style. We loved this frilly white off-shoulder ensemble donned by Perry. She sealed the deal with glossy red lips.

Perry appeared in a body-hugging single shoulder dress in pristine hue. Her blonde tresses done in a curly bob is just the perfect addition to her graceful retro charm.

