Katy Perry In This Daisy Printed Graceful Dress Will Light Up Your Day

American singer Katy Perry took to her social media account to share exciting news with fans and followers.

The American Idol judge announced the grand finale of the show which will be held remotely and aired on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The songstress also revealed that she would be performing her new single, Daisies on television for the first time.

In the images uploaded, Katy can be seen sitting comfortably in a chair smiling with her hand placed on her third-trimester baby bump.

The beaming mom-to-be grabbed a pretty daisy printed dress to pose for the camera. She sports daisy match earrings and side-parted hairdo.

The 35-year-old songstress also went on Facebook live to address doubts regarding the special format ahead of the show’s commencement.

She fielded some questions about Idol and spoke about her casual outfit. The pop star said, “I didn't wear a costume on Idol tonight because I figured it was time to be a little normal. I'm dressing like daisy-themed, because my new song, "Daisies," is out, so I guess it's a little themed. But I'm not, like, wearing a daisy on my face," she added. "Although, don't think I won't do that at some point in the future!" (sic.)”

During the grand finale, held on Sunday, Katy wore a beautiful bright pink dress and danced gracefully. The gorgeous singer came in barefoot as the ambience kept transitioning with interesting animation.

As she treated her Instafam with her performance, she wrote, “Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new , thanks to brand new technology that’s never been seen before on TV Tune in NOW for the grand finale AND my first television performance of #Daisies! and don’t forget to VOTE! Voting for all time zones will begin near the start of Idol, and ends after the second round of performances (sic.)”

Daisies, released on Friday, is the fourth single off her as-yet-untitled fifth studio album. Tracks titled 'Never Worn White', 'Harleys in Hawaii' and 'Small Talk' have released already.

Katy, who is quarantined with her partner, Orlando Bloom, filmed for the reality show from her Los Angeles residence.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katy announced her first expecting child is a girl and due late this summer.

