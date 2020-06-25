Take the pledge to vote

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Want Unborn Daughter To Pick Her Own Name

Singer Katy Perry is currently expecting a daughter, and she wants the little one to choose her own name.

IANS

June 25, 2020
Singer Katy Perry is currently expecting a daughter, and she wants the little one to choose her own name.

Perry is thrilled to have a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom. Although she has a list of names for the baby, the couple has decided to give their child the liberty of deciding her own name, reports metro.co.uk.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," she said.

"I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her, you are that'," she added.

The 35-year-old also said she felt "every emotion under the sun" during her pregnancy.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed. I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it's a wild time to bring life into the world," she said.

Still, she and Bloom, who has a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, are looking forward to welcoming the child.

"He's really excited for a little girl. They say little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl, that's how it's gonna be, we'll see," she said.

