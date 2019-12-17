Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katy Perry Poses in Cute Santa Outfit to Celebrate Cozy Little Christmas Music Video

Katy Perry posted a photo of hers in a cute Santa outfit from her Cozy Little Christmas music video to celebrate the festive mood all around.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Katy Perry Poses in Cute Santa Outfit to Celebrate Cozy Little Christmas Music Video
Image: Instagram

The holiday season is round the corner and the people have already started their preparations for the celebrations. Singer Katy Perry seems to be waiting eagerly for Christmas as she celebrates the release of her music video. The Roar crooner took to Instagram to share a picture of her, standing next to a Christmas tree.

The singer can be seen wearing a cute mini dress, resembling a Santa outfit. The red dress with the white fur is worn along a hairband that looks similar to reindeer horns. Standing next to Christmas tree, Katty can be seen putting in efforts in decorating it.

She captioned it, "Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?"

Through this picture of hers, the American singer is celebrating the release of her music video Cozy Little Christmas. The song was released in November, while the music video has been released across all platforms on December 2, 2019.

Directed by WATTS, the song describes Perry's time spent with her family in Copenhagen for Christmas. In the music video, she can be seen having some quality time with Santa Claus and the reindeers.

This is Katy's second Christmas song after Every Day Is a Holiday, which was released back in 2015. You can listen to the song here:

