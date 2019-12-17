Katy Perry Poses in Cute Santa Outfit to Celebrate Cozy Little Christmas Music Video
Katy Perry posted a photo of hers in a cute Santa outfit from her Cozy Little Christmas music video to celebrate the festive mood all around.
Image: Instagram
The holiday season is round the corner and the people have already started their preparations for the celebrations. Singer Katy Perry seems to be waiting eagerly for Christmas as she celebrates the release of her music video. The Roar crooner took to Instagram to share a picture of her, standing next to a Christmas tree.
The singer can be seen wearing a cute mini dress, resembling a Santa outfit. The red dress with the white fur is worn along a hairband that looks similar to reindeer horns. Standing next to Christmas tree, Katty can be seen putting in efforts in decorating it.
She captioned it, "Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?"
Through this picture of hers, the American singer is celebrating the release of her music video Cozy Little Christmas. The song was released in November, while the music video has been released across all platforms on December 2, 2019.
Directed by WATTS, the song describes Perry's time spent with her family in Copenhagen for Christmas. In the music video, she can be seen having some quality time with Santa Claus and the reindeers.
This is Katy's second Christmas song after Every Day Is a Holiday, which was released back in 2015. You can listen to the song here:
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan Set Dance Floor on fire with Good Newwz Song Laal Ghaghra
- Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
- Salman Khan Sometimes Cringes at His Own Work, Says It Makes Him Grow and Work Harder
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills