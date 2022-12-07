Kavitha Gowda And Chandan Kumar Inaugurate Their New Hotel, See Pics

Kannada actors Kavitha Gowda and Chandan Kumar inaugurated a new hotel in Bengaluru. This is Lakshmi Baramma fame couple’s new venture. Both of their family members and relatives attended the inauguration event of the hotel and wished them luck for their new journey.

On the opening day of the hotel, Kavitha made tea and served it to everyone. The duo is currently very excited about their new business. Chandan is currently busy with the hotel, along with acting.

Actors and political leaders had biryani at his already existing restaurant, The Biriyani Hotel. It was opened in Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru, two years back. The name of their new hotel is Mysore Mandipet which is located on the Mysore Road.

A few days ago there was a theft at Chandan’s Biryani Hotel. Now more security has been appointed on the premises. Fans wished Chandan good luck with his new business.

Kannada television couple Chandan and Kavitha tied the knot during the lockdown on May 14 in Karnataka last year. Their wedding took place in a traditional way in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple, who first met each other eight years back on the sets of the TV show Lakshmi Baramma, got engaged in a private ceremony on April 1.

In Lakshmi Baramma, Chandan was the male lead; while Kavitha essayed the titular role of Lakshmi.

Chandan made his acting debut with the 2011 Kannada show Pyate Mandi Kadige Bandru. He also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 and became the runner-up of the show. Kavitha, on the other hand, made her debut with the Tamil serial Mahabharatham and has also worked in a number of Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada serials. Kavitha also appeared in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

