Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Reveals why She Refuses to Dye Her Grey Hair

Alexandra Grant shared an article about a study that found that using permanent hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners can result in a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant has opened up on her natural approach to beauty. Alexandra recently took to Instagram and explained why she does not dye her grey hair.

Grant, 46, shared a Newsweek article about a study that found that using permanent hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners can result in a higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to women who don't use the products, reported people.com.

"Wow. Today's news... The numbers are staggering, especially for women of colour. I went grey prematurely in my early 20's...and dyed my hair every colour along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more. In my 30's I let my hair turn blonde."

"I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!" ("Womxn" is an intersectional term that is meant to be more inclusive of transgender women, non-binary individuals and women of color.)

Many of Alexandra's Instagram followers agreed with her sentiments, including one who commented, "Preach, my silver sister!"

Another admitted, "I love natural grey and I wish my grey would kick in faster. I don't care about aging or gender standards. Most bad comments about my hair length come from men who could go to hell and stay there."

Grant and Reeves, 55, attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala last month and made their red carpet debut as a couple holding hands.

