Keep a Check On Your Behavioural Changes During the Pandemic

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 has created a stressful environment for all leading to worldwide psychological chaos. These fear and anxiety about the disease cause strong emotions in adults and children.

One needs to cope up with the stress to make yourself and the people you care about stronger. Each individual reacts differently to a stressful situation. Besides these virus fear, there are various other factors that can lead to stress. Dr Anju Sharma, psychiatrist and founder of the Musical Healing Band named "Sound of Infinity", shares few things to keep in mind while spending time with your loved ones.

Out of comfort zone - Each individual has come out of their comfort zone during this pandemic. A person who was habitual to his/her routine is now bound to change the routine. An office-goer whose daily routine was to get ready and go to office work with his colleagues and then back home is now at home. Even a housewife's routine has changed with her kids and husband at home. During this time, a person tends to get a little frustrated and loses the temper. It is important to understand that each one is dealing with the changes and it is in our hand to accept the change and spend some quality time with them.

Increase in expectation - With more time at home, everyone is having more expectations from the other person. Please do understand that an individual will do only that he/she wants to do. Making them do something forcefully will only ruin the situation. For example, a husband who usually works for 8-9 hours only gets to communicate with his family for 1-2 hours, during his stay at home, will not be able to communicate with his family for 4-5 hours. He has been stimulated in that routine. Be happy and content with what the other person is doing for you. Having high expectations will only harm your mental peace.

Re-invent yourself - With every place being shut, humans don't have anything to do. They cannot go to malls, no cinemas in the theater, no restaurant, no sight-seeing. This is the time when they have to realize what their hobbies are and invest your time in those activities. Those working from home will get some time off. One tends to get bored watching Netflix all the time or playing with play station, so at that time when you are bored analyze your interest and utilize the time in some creative pursuit.

Challenge for females- All the females out there are facing a hard time with their kids and family being at home. Females have to look after their office work, domestic work as well as look after their kids. Even a little help offered to the females can give a little relief. Men need to share the work so the environment at home goes smoothly.

Give personal space - As we all are home, we are spending more time with our near and dear ones. But it is important to give them some personal space as well. Spending time 24*7 will create aggression and lead to a mental breakdown, therefore, allow them some private space to revive their emotional factors.

Amidst the pandemic ensure you adhere to all the rules shared by our health institutes and follow social distancing. One more thing that we need to be very careful is of currency dealing. A currency has traveled across and passed through so many hands, therefore, it is highly important to wash your hand or at least sanitize it after you touch a currency. The world is changing and all these changes are indicating that it's high time to bring the change within. With the changing outside world, you should welcome the change within.

For a relaxed environment, play soothing music or chant mantras to exhibit positive energy into the environment. Stay at home and stay safe.

