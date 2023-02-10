Heart diseases are becoming more common these days, with even young people falling victim to it. Though heart disease is prevalent in men and women, the risk could be higher among the men aged 20-50, according to past studies.

The first sign of heart disease could be a pain in the chest or even a stroke in serious conditions. However, there are some other crucial signs which may indicate an underlying heart ailment that needs to be addressed immediately.

Have a look at some of the important signs and symptoms of heart disease in men:

Pain in the arm

According to doctors, experiencing pain in the arm is a sign of heart disease. During a heart attack, the pain spreads from the chest towards the left arm. Weakness and numbness can also be experienced in the left shoulder and arm during a heart attack.

Difficulty in breathing

According to Healthline, the early stages of a heart disease include symptoms like arrhythmia, a condition that leads to irregular heartbeat. Also difficulty in breathing after exercises or any physical work could be an indication of heart problems.

Irregular Heartbeat

Blood vessels can narrow over time, causing difficulty in the passage of blood via veins and arteries. This puts more strain on the heart when it pumps. An irregular heartbeat is one of the early signs of the narrowing blood vessels.

Chest discomfort

According to cardiologists, experiencing chest discomfort is also a sign of a heart disease. Some individuals might feel a heaviness or burning sensation in their chests. This can happen especially after walking or performing some physical work. In some men, chest discomfort can imply coronary artery disease.

Nausea, indigestion and abdominal pain

Abdominal pain, nausea, and indigestion could also be a symptom of underlying heart ailment.

