Keep a Watch On These Symptoms To Get Rid Of Sleep Deprivation

Despite knowing the importance of a good night’s sleep, many of us

compromise on it due to various reasons. Insufficient sleep or lack of quality sleep

could lead to several health issues in the long run. Irregular sleep-wake cycles

may impact how we function in the daytime. It often causes sleepiness and

fatigue.

Sleep deprivation is caused by inadequate sleep, including voluntary or involuntary sleeplessness and sleep disorders. In case you weren’t aware, staying awake for 24 hours leads to a reduced hand-to-eye coordination.

According to Healthline, the symptoms of sleep deprivation mainly

include:

– Constant yawning

– Daytime fatigue

– Excessive drowsiness

– Poor concentration and mood changes

How to prevent sleep deprivation?

The best way is to make sure you get adequate sleep. It is advised to sleep for 7 to 9 hours for most adults aged between 18 to 64 years.

You can also follow a few steps to regularise your sleeping cycle

and improve quality sleep.

– limit daytime naps or if possible avoid them

– Avoid caffeine past noon or at least a few hours prior to bedtime

– Follow a fixed time daily to go to bed and wake up.

– Stick to your bedtime schedule even on weekends and holidays

– Spend an hour before bed doing relaxation activities

– Avoid heavy meals few hours before bedtime

– Don’t use electronic devices right before going to bed

– Exercise regularly, but not in the evening hours, especially

close to bedtime

– Cut down on alcohol

Despite following these tips, if you face sleep deprivation, it is

advised that you should consult a doctor.

