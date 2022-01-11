Keep Away From Scams: How to Avoid Buying Fake Covid-19 Testing Kits Online

With the rising Omicron cases, people are making sure that they take every precaution possible. And while that may be the case, one can never be sure about the seriousness of their effort and infallibility of the measures taken.

In the past few months, Covid testing kits have been made available online and there are numerous companies selling them. Therefore, it is only natural that one may get confused about which one to buy. Be that as it may, whether these products are genuine or not, too, is a question that needs to be asked.

Here are a few ways to gauge the authenticity of the kit.

Official approval: The first and foremost step is to make sure that the kit is approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Trusted companies: With the rising cases, it will be difficult to get your desired it. But having options can at least educate you about the known brands.The most popular ones being: Mylab CoviSelf, Panbio Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, CoviFind rapid antigen test kit, Ultra Covi-Catch rapid antigen test and Angcard Covid-19 Antigen Test Kit. Read Comments: Whenever you are buying a product online, never forget to gaze through the comments section. Users who’ve been unhappy with the product will undoubtedly take to the comment section to express their displeasure. Check different websites: Indian online shopping stores like Amazon.in, Flipkart, PharmEasy etc. may have the kit you want. It’s always better to compare. A quick run through: Do not hesitate to search online for the website, company or seller’s name. If that doesn’t satisfy you, search words like “scam”, “complaint” or “review”, and see if anything concerning shows up.

