Keep Monsoon Mosquito Woes at Bay with THIS Natural Repellent

Monsoon is the breeding season for mosquitoes. Every home is equipped with synthetic repellents like sprays, gels, coils, ointments, and more. If you are looking for an alternative natural repellent that is effective in protecting you from the bites, you can opt for oils. Green tea is another option you can explore.

The origin of green tea can be dated back to 5,000 years and is popular for its health benefits. It may boost immunity and help in fat burning. It can also be helpful in the beauty regime. But did you know you can use green tea as a natural mosquito repellent as well? Green tea is easily available, non-toxic to humans, and is safe for the environment.

K N Dwivedi, Head of the Ayurveda Department at Kaashi Hindu University, has claimed that the green tea plant is a repellent for deadly mosquitoes because of its smell. As per a report in Free Press Journal, he said that green tea smells like a lemon that acts as a natural repellent for bees and mosquitoes. This makes it herbal, safer, and cheaper than any other medicine.

Here are some ways you can incorporate green tea leaves into your life to keep the pesky creatures out –

Green tea leaves can be used as a quick and effective way to get rid of mosquitoes. You can burn a heap of green tea leaves in a corner near the entrance. The smell of these burnt leaves will work as a magic repellent and will keep the mosquito woes at bay.

The store-bought mosquito repellent ointments and sprays are chemical-laden and are not always effective. The professor has claimed that such is the goodness of this plant that one can mash a handful of green tea leaves into a smooth paste and apply it to a person’s body.

Place green tea bags inside your house. You can keep it in spots where the mosquitoes are likely to hide – under the bed, behind the curtains, under the sofa or table, and any other dark spots.

