Keep The Following Tips in Mind While Working Out With Joint Pain

Working out and staying fit has nowadays become a passion for many, for both the young and middle-aged. Our goals may be different, from someone wanting to shed kilos and someone wanting to gain muscle to someone trying to be more agile and flexible, but all require serious dedication and a strong training regime.

Having said that, it should be noted that joint pain is something you should be very careful of while working out. Bad posture at workstations and other factors have caused complaints of joint pain to spike suddenly. So, what do you do when you have joint pains? Give up on exercising altogether. Well no. We recommend following some tips while exercising with joint pain.

Warming up

Some warm-up exercises are essential before you start your usual heavyweight workout, especially if you have joint pain. This will warm up the muscles of the joint before you exert pressure on them, and will reduce the strain. A light and perfect warm-up prepare your body for the physical activity ahead.

Apply heat before a workout

If you have joint pain, stiffness, or injury, adding heat to your warm-up routine can be helpful. According to the Arthritis Foundation, applying heat to cold, stiff joints — either through a hot bath or warm compress — not only feels good but also increases blood circulation to tissues by dilating blood vessels, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to reach them. You can start your workout after this.

Avoid some exercises

According to Harvard Health Publishing, light exercise can relief in joint pain, but despite this, there is a need to be very careful. Do not lift heavy with a joint pan and ego lifting is complete no. Also, do not run on the treadmill and instead try brisk walking. Avoid high-intensity aerobics or skipping rope. While brisk walking, keep your spine straight and don’t bend it.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them)

