English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Keep Warm This Diwali with Merino Wool
To create a perfect look for a night with a slight chill this Diwali season, wrap a gorgeous Merino wool scarf over your outfits to keep warm, yet be stylish.
To create a perfect look for a night with a slight chill this Diwali season, wrap a gorgeous Merino wool scarf over your outfits to keep warm, yet be stylish.
Loading...
Dressing for the festive season may seem like a daunting task especially with slight nip in the air but fear not as designers Ruchika Sachdeva, Rahul Mishra and Nachiket Barve have some suggestions for using merino wool to make you look little different without missing the fashion quotient .
Ruchika Sachdeva from Bodice, a winner of The International Woolmark Prize 2017-18, told IANS: "Merino wool is fine, lightweight and breathable. To create a perfect look for a night with a slight chill this Diwali season, wrap a gorgeous Merino wool scarf over your outfits to keep warm, yet be stylish. It lends a certain finesse to the outfits while being extremely comfortable for the wearer."
She also adds that clothing is one of the best ways to experiment and be different.
"With festivities in the air, it is the right time to set trends and make a statement with clothes; creating looks that are truly memorable," she said.
Designer Nachiket Barve feels that "the biggest trend is individuality and making your own rules."
"While dressing by adapting trends is the mantra; dressing with style, comfort and elegance is the key. Merino wool can add an interesting texture to the festive wardrobe. Blended with silk it can be used as festive wear and stoles. It will bring an understated sheen to your look," he told IANS.
Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to win The International Woolmark Prize concludes by saying that there is a nip in the air all over India and Merino Wool is a fibre that can be used for both winters and summers.
"A beautiful kurta or a jacket that is made with Merino Wool, is a great way to integrate Merino Wool in your wardrobe. It adds a lot of drama and panache to men's wear.
"For women's wear a Merino wool shawl can be used to add a layer over a beautiful handloom saree. Keep in mind, also, that wool is sustainable and eco-friendly, automatically making it the smarter fabric of choice," he told IANS.
Ruchika Sachdeva from Bodice, a winner of The International Woolmark Prize 2017-18, told IANS: "Merino wool is fine, lightweight and breathable. To create a perfect look for a night with a slight chill this Diwali season, wrap a gorgeous Merino wool scarf over your outfits to keep warm, yet be stylish. It lends a certain finesse to the outfits while being extremely comfortable for the wearer."
She also adds that clothing is one of the best ways to experiment and be different.
"With festivities in the air, it is the right time to set trends and make a statement with clothes; creating looks that are truly memorable," she said.
Designer Nachiket Barve feels that "the biggest trend is individuality and making your own rules."
"While dressing by adapting trends is the mantra; dressing with style, comfort and elegance is the key. Merino wool can add an interesting texture to the festive wardrobe. Blended with silk it can be used as festive wear and stoles. It will bring an understated sheen to your look," he told IANS.
Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to win The International Woolmark Prize concludes by saying that there is a nip in the air all over India and Merino Wool is a fibre that can be used for both winters and summers.
"A beautiful kurta or a jacket that is made with Merino Wool, is a great way to integrate Merino Wool in your wardrobe. It adds a lot of drama and panache to men's wear.
"For women's wear a Merino wool shawl can be used to add a layer over a beautiful handloom saree. Keep in mind, also, that wool is sustainable and eco-friendly, automatically making it the smarter fabric of choice," he told IANS.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PKL 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Haryana Steelers in Thrilling Contest
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Shweta Tiwari Reveals Real Reason Why She was not Staying With Husband Abhinav Kohli for a Year
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...