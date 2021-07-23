Keep Your Children Away From Monsoon Diseases With These Health Tips 

The monsoon brings several diseases along with the rainy season. Viral fever, dengue, malaria and chikungunya among other diseases rear their ugly heads during this seasonal change. Unlike Covid-19 infections, children are equally vulnerable to these illnesses. Therefore, it is important to keep your kids healthy and safe in this disease-ridden time. To keep your children healthy, you should stop them from consuming junk food which is heavily oil-based, and instead include healthy items in their daily diet.

Besides healthy food, there are several ways through which your children can ward off any disease and enjoy this monsoon season to the fullest.

Right clothes for your kids

Since the temperature fluctuates regularly during the monsoon season, it is important to keep your children in full clothes which also help in preventing mosquito bites. Light material clothes such as cotton come handy in this weather.

Protection from mosquitoes

It’s advisable to keep children fully covered in clothes to protect them against mosquito bites. Mosquito repellents should also be used in rooms to keep children safe. Don’t allow accumulation of water inside or outside your house. Clean the rooms, coolers and other household items where there is a possibility of water accumulation. Stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. An anti-mosquito net also ensures a peaceful sleep at night for your children.

Daily showers

Many people think that it is not necessary to take a bath daily in the monsoon season. However, it is important for your kids to take a shower every day to prevent infections. Moreover, you should also massage your children with oil before taking them for a bath. You should use cold or warm water according to the weather.

Healthy diet

Your kids need to have a strong immunity to keep them safe from infectious diseases. However, your children need to control their cravings for junk and oily foods to build a robust immune system. You should include fruits, pulses and green vegetables in their diet. A balanced diet packed with healthy nutrients will keep your children ready to fight the monsoon diseases.

