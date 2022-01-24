Keep Your Heart Healthy With These Lifestyle Modifications

Heart diseases are a major cause of sudden death in people. Before we even know, our lifestyle, food habits, pollution, stress, etc. can cause damage to the heart. If we look at the COVID-19 death tally too, then many people have died because of cardiac arrest even if they were recovering. Many risk factors damage the heart. However, it is not possible to control all. Although, we can do what’s in our hands to keep our heart healthy. Making minor lifestyle changes can make a major difference. To lower the risk of heart diseases, do these things:

Maintain a healthy weight

People who are overweight or obese are more at risk of having heart diseases. Weight gain brings with it other diseases too like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and so on. If you control what you eat and maintain a healthy weight, then you can reduce the risk. To know what should be your idol weight, check your Body-Mass Ration.

Eat healthy food

Try to keep your diet as simple as possible. Limit the use of saturated fats, too much salt or sugar, and fast food. Make your meal healthy by adding vegetables, fruits and healthy carbs to your plate.

Quit smoking and drinking

Having high blood pressure puts a lot of pressure on the heart. Blood pressure increases due to our unhealthy lifestyle. Consuming alcohol and smoking raise blood pressure and there are higher chances of getting a stroke or attack. Experts suggest that Men should have only two alcoholic drinks per day, and women should only one. Increasing the quantity increases the risk.

Exercise

To have your body under your control, then exercising is a must. Even, if you are healthy and think that you don’t need to do exercise, then you are wrong. If you won’t start today, it’ll affect you later. Indulge in minor exercises like running, cardio, or yoga. Regular exercising keeps your weight under control, makes you active and lowers blood pressure.

Take proper sleep

In the chaos of daily life, do not compromise on your sleep. By not getting enough sleep, you are exhausting your body and making it weak. People should at least have eight hours of night sleep for the body to function properly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.