Keep Your Skin Care Routine Simple: Harshvardhan Kapoor
According to the actor, during his adolescence, he had to face many bad skin days.
(Photo: GQ Official Twitter Handle)
Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor on Tuesday said that he prefers to keep his skincare routine simple but regular.
During the launch of Cinthol Awesome Men collection here, Harshvardhan told IANS: "I am one of those men who really take their skincare routine and grooming seriously. I will say -- keep your routine simple but consistent, do not take your skin for granted."
"I keep things very basic with a regular moisturiser and sunblock cream. If cleanshaven, I use aftershave. If I keep a beard, which is my present look, I use beard oil to keep hair soft. Since I have sensitive skin, I am very conscious about products that I use," added the actor who started his career in Bollywood with "Mirzyan" in 2016.
"I used to experiment too much with cosmetic products and that affected my skin. My skin behaves differently during weather changes, so I choose my product wisely," shared the brother of National Wward-winning actress Sonam Kapoor.
As the actor has become the face of Godrej Cinthol grooming collection for men along with Arpinder Singh (gold medallist, Asian Games 2018), when asked about how he feels associated with brand Cinthol, Harshvardhan replied: "Since the brand is in the business for quite some time it holds nostalgic value. At the same time the product range launched for men's grooming is to match our daily needs to stay stylish. I find them cool."
The actor is currently gearing up for a biopic on Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra.
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
