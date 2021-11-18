Keep Your Skin Glowing and Hydrated During Winters with these DIY Face Masks

Winter is here and we will undoubtedly want some assistance in order to keep our attractiveness during the season. Enough with the chemical items, let’s stick to home solution for a highly cost-effective and long-lasting winter. Face Masks can help you hydrate and rejuvenate your skin, with the help of natural ingredients available in your kitchen and home garden.

Points to keep in mind

Due to a lack of moisture throughout the winter, the skin suffers from a loss of hydration and dryness. Avoid using grainy packs if your skin is too dry. Moisturizing and nourishing packs comprising components such as honey, orange juice, cream of milk (malai), curd, almond oil (badam rogan), and others should be applied on dry skin.

During the winter, you may make packs at home using goods from your kitchen shelf or refrigerator. Fruit packets can also be handy throughout the cold.

The Advantages of Face Packs

They enhance the texture of the skin and make it cleaner and more translucent. They also have a thorough cleaning impact on the skin, eliminating pollutants, wastes, and dead skin cells, keeping the pores clear of trapped oil, and avoiding a variety of associated issues. Dead cell clearance improves the skin’s capacity to absorb cosmetics, making moisturising and other treatments more effective.

The skin’s cell-renewal function improves as well. The drying and hardening of many face packs, as well as their removal, induces an expansion of blood vessels in the skin, resulting in an improvement in skin tone. The blood circulation to the skin’s surface increases as well, leaving the skin smooth.

Follow these simple winter face packs and glitter for super-hydrated skin in winter winds.

1. Get ripe papaya to pulp and apply it on your face. Papaya has a cleaning effect by softening dead cells and assisting in their elimination.

2. Combine half a teaspoon of honey, one egg yolk, and one teaspoon of dry milk powder. Make a paste out of the ingredients and apply it to your face. After 20 minutes, rinse with plain water.

3. For oily or acne-prone faces, combine half a tsp honey with an egg white and one tsp curd. Add fuller’s earth (Multani mitti) to suit. Make a paste with the ingredients and apply it. After 20 minutes, rinse with water.

4. Grate carrots and massage them into your face for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse with normal water. Carrots are high in Vitamin A and are beneficial for winter skin concerns.

