Keep Your Skin Radiant in Vegan Way

With the end of monsoon and onset of winter, skin also begins to change and transform. To rescue and protect it from the ever so changing weather and hydration drenched condition vegan skin care products and regime acts as a supernatural power.Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop India and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist, Voonik list down some benefits of opting for vegan rich skin regime.* Skin friendly: Vegan friendly skincare products are made from plants, minerals and some safe synthetic ingredients. It provides more nourishment to the skin with nature goodness.* Controls acne: Natural ingredients such as seaweed, tea tree oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, chamomile and vitamin C, adds energizing abstract to these vegan products. Camomile purifies the skin and gives a silky soft feel to the skin thus very suitable for sensitive skin.Aloe-vera has a soothing and calming sensation and is known for its skin benefits from ancient times. Seaweed is popular for removing excess oil and impurities, thus helps in treating acne. Tea tree targets the imperfections of the body thus it is best suitable for blemished skin. The vegan beauty products usually use these ingredients to form cruelty free and 100 per cent vegan beauty products.* Thick and long hair is all possible with vegan products: Natural extracts such as green tea in shampoo, hair scrubs and conditioner helps in removing impurities and clearing the scalp, thus result in longer and stronger hair. With 100 per cent vegetarian and formulated without colorants and silicones, it refreshes the hair and scalp and acts as a natural conditioner to your hair. The use of banana and ginger ingredients in vegan products also helps in shiny and thick hair.* Vegan diet: Besides what you put on your skin, eating a healthy, plant-based diet is equally important for a blemish free, radiant skin. For age defying and keeping your skin firm, local green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves are an absolute must. You should gorge on bright, vibrant fruits such as strawberries, kiwi, and oranges, without feeling any guilt. These are full of Vitamin C, which is essential for soft, supple skin.* Safe from harmful chemicals: These vegan products are safe for skin and hair. Choosing only vegan products will save you from harmful chemicals and cruel cosmetics.