Keep Yourself Hydrated and Fresh With This Tasty Tangy Kokum Drink

The changing weather and seasons might be our favourite but a whole set of health issues, including fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, and sweating causes discomfort. Keeping yourself hydrated is of primary importance and an easy way to tackle major problems.

We agree that nothing quenches thirst quite like water but there is no particular time to sip refreshing beverages. These drinks rejuvenate the body instantly. In lieu of the same, we have brought you the recipe for making a tropical tangy summer drink, kokum cooler. Made from spices and ingredients that can easily be found in our kitchens, this is a refreshing summer drink that will get you drooling.

This is no ordinary social media recipe, instead, it is coming from the kitchen of an expert and renowned chef. Check out Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe for kokum cooler:

Ingredients for Kokum Fizz Recipe:

Kokum syrup 2 tablespoons

Soda 1/2 bottle

Powdered sugar (optional) 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice 1 teaspoon

Roasted cumin powder 1/4 teaspoon

Black salt (kala namak) 1/4 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Ice cubes

Fresh mint sprigs

How to prepare this summer drink?

Step 1: Take a stemmed glass and pour the kokum syrup into it. Add powdered sugar, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and salt. Mix well. You can also replace the powdered sugar with jaggery, as it will not only add the sweet flavour but is also healthy.

Step 2: Drop a few ice cubes and soda.

Step 3: Garnish your drink with a mint sprig, decorate the rim with a lemon slice, and voila your drink is ready.

What is kokum?

It is a tropical fruit grown on the western coast of India. Kokum is popular as grandma’s cure for acidity and a souring agent in curries. The fruit looks much like cherry tomato but its colour deepens to purple after ripening. It has a sour taste and a sweet aroma. Apart from refreshing drinks, kokum is used in pickles and chutneys.

