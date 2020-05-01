Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Beach House to Be Auctioned

Kim Kardashian's beach house is going to be auctioned on May 27 by the officials at Concierge Auctions in conjunction with Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.

IANS

Updated:May 1, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
(Photo: Kim Kardashian West/ Reuters)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's beach house in Malibu is up for auction.

Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, had called the beach house his home on Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 10.

Kim's mother Kris Jenner, had suggested the gold medallist, with whom she was formerly married, to move out from the estate, reported aceshowbiz.com

Before his transition to Caitlyn, Bruce lodged in the beach house till he found a new residence.

The revamped beach house has four bedrooms besides outdoor and indoor entertainment facility, and an ocean-facing view.

The beach house is going to be auctioned on May 27 by the officials at Concierge Auctions in conjunction with Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.

The website TopTenRealEstateDeals.com suggests that the property has been listed for around $8 million.

A few days ago, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and other celebrities surprised fans by dropping in at online college classes while isolating at home due to coronavirus.

Students in schools and universities across the US have had to continue with their classes after many of them moved online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But some lucky learners have been treated to special guest lectures from high profile celebrities including Kim and Matthew, reports dailymail.co.uk.

