Keerthy Suresh Sets the Internet on Fire in this Red Banarasi Saree, See Pics

It’s that time of the year when you can pull out all your favourite ethnic outfits from the wardrobe and wear them all to your heart’s content. However, if you are not in a mood to revisit your old collection, then try out some exquisite Banarasi sarees this festive season. The six yards of pure grace will make heads turn in the festive gatherings. If still not convinced, check out Keerthy Suresh’s latest photoshoot in a bright red Banarasi saree. On October 5, Keerthy shared a couple of pictures of herself, and the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Her clicks will not just revive your love for Banarasi saree but will also give you the ‘perfect look’ for the upcoming Navratri and Durga Puja festivities.

The saree belongs to the luxe handcrafted clothing label Bhargavi Kunam. As per the credits mentioned in the caption, Shravya Varma styled Keerthy’s look for a stunning photoshoot. Teji Singh and Urmi Kaur have been credited for hair and make-up. Keerthy had put on some gold and kundan jewels from the House of QC.

The 28-year-old actress opted fora handwoven chilly red georgette Banarasi with an intricate gold border, her drape was in the exquisite kadu weave with gold zari, and an all-over flower motif. She teamed the gorgeous saree with a half sleeve bright red blouse, featuring a plunging U neckline. It had a matching gold border on its sleeves.

She completed her ethnic look with chandelier jhumkas and matching regal gold and Kundan choker necklace. To take her outfit a notch higher, Keerthy also wore red bangles and a ring. Her tresses were styled in a middle-parted hairdo, which was half-tied from behind with a few strands of her locks sculpting her face. Kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, sharp contour, glowing skin, with blushed cheeks, and a red lip shade added to her glam. A dainty bindi enhanced the overall look of the traditional outfit.

Keerthy’s traditional look should be on your bucket list this festive season.

