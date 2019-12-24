Keerthy Suresh Shines Bright in Sabyasachi Saree at 66th National Film Awards Ceremony

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh received the National Film Award 2019 for ‘Mahanati’ on Monday. The award was presented by Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

For the 66th National Film Awards ceremony, the 27-year-old actress picked a saree designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. Keerthy looked radiant in a beige colour saree and printed full-sleeves blouse. She tied her hair neatly into a bun and used ‘gajra’ as hair accessory. The actress completed her look with a pair of Jhumkas by Sabyasachi.

Congratulations 💐waiting for this moment comes as a proud one to me as a fan #KeerthySuresh much awaited picture @KeerthyOfficial ❤ well deserve👏👏👏 #66thnationalfilmawards pic.twitter.com/bDVll24FU4 — Keerthy Suresh 👥💘 (@Im_herekeerthy) December 23, 2019

Earlier when the award was announced, Keerthy had expressed her happiness and dedicated the award to her mother. She wrote, “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations.”

Apart from her, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar were recognised for their excellence and contribution to Indian cinema. Akshay Kumar was honored for his social issue-based movie – Padman.

Actor Vicky Kaushal received the award for– Uri: The surgical strike; whereas Ayushmann Khurrana was presented with the award for Andhadhun.

This year’s Dada Saheb Phalke Award was conferred to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He, however, couldn’t attend the ceremony due to ill health.

