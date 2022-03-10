Kendal Jenner: A Fashion Icon With Jaw-Dropping Looks

Kendall Jenner comes from one of the most famous and powerful families in the world. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, who is formerly known as Bruce Jenner. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian are her half-sisters. Lastly, Kendall also has a younger sister in Kylie Jenner. Coming from a family where everyone is on top of their field, Kendall has always strutted her stuff and marched to the beat of her own drum.

The model and reality star has become a fashion icon in her own right. From sleek street style to walking the runway at fashion weeks, Kendall always finds ways to take the world by storm with her chic looks.

Kendall rocks this leather, front slit dress in the best way.

The supermodel never shies away from experimenting with her looks for the runaway.

Kendal’s all-white tennis outfit is top-notch.

She was spotted wearing khaki pants, along with a white t-shirt and shirt. Kendall is surely dropping some cues for comfy outfits.

Floral prints? she can surely pull it off.

Kendal has been a fangirl of feathers.

Apart from this, Kendall has been making her mark at one of fashion’s biggest nights, the Met Gala. As all the A-listers of the industry grace the Met Gala red carpet in the most surreal, extravagant and at times bizarre looks, Kendall has ensured to put forward her best game. Kendall’s Met Gala outfits speak for why she is The Supermodel. In Met Gala 2021, the model wore a sheer dress that left little to the imagination. Kendall’s see-through curve-skimming dress was by Givenchy. The floor-grazing train, draped into a mermaid-like silhouette, accentuating the model’s curves. The dress was encrusted with rhinestones, and it also had a crystal fringe tracing the bodice.

Back in 2019, Kendall served us with a high-wattage dose of color and feathers at the Met Gala, effectively doing away with her usual neutral looks. The model walked the red carpet in a sheer, form-fitting, orange Versace gown. The gown had a beaded fringe, a feathered hem, an over-the-top feather headdress/sleeve.

In 2017, Kendall received the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Icon Of The Decade award at the New York Fashion Week circuit.

From crop tops, figure-hugging dresses, or even just a bikini to baggy and comfy outfits, Kendall isa ‘complete mood’ for fashion enthusiasts. Her wardrobe truly inspires you to dress according to the mood.

