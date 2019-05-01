Take the pledge to vote

Kendall Jenner Brings Paris Hilton-inspired Tank Top Back on Streets

Scroll down to witness Kendall Jenner giving a modern ode to the retro fashion from the early 2000s on the streets of Los Angeles.

News18.com

May 1, 2019
From being a cheerleader in her teens to the style maven today, Kendall Jenner is the world’s highest paid supermodel and undoubtedly the biggest fashionista for the Gen Z.

The 23-year-old doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!

This time the supermodel seems to be on a time-travelling roll because she just gave a modern ode to the retro fashion from the early 2000s. Yes, pretty much the Paris Hilton wild child fashion era.

The supermodel was seen flaunting a Kelly-green one-shouldered top on the streets of Los Angeles. She teamed the decade-old top with high waisted ripped denim and a pair of flashy Adidas daddy sneakers.

She also carried a Louis Vuitton bag featuring an image of Mona Lisa and a silver chain sling. She finished her look with a double gold chain and few rings.

12724052-6961055-image-a-32_1556223988774
Image: Getty Images

The outfit actually gave out vibes of Paris Hilton's 2004 style. Seems like the Destiny Child's era outfits are making a comeback. We wouldn't be surprised if fishnet tops and crystal studded tops from the 2000s make it to 2019's hottest trends.

Recently, the 23-year-old fashion icon was seen on two covers of Vogue Russia issue and we ought to admit, she was literally dressed to kill.

The diva was styled by the celebrity stylist Patrick Mackie and shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango. On the makeup front, MUA Erin Parsons gave her a ravishing and bold look.

On the first cover, the brunette got her close up in a glossy Fendi leather-trimmed PVC trench coat and a top.



On the other cover, she was seen running her fingers through her tresses in a Dolce & Gabbana's lace-up ruched blue tulle dress, sporting diamond earrings and lip tinted in ruby red. The figure-hugging dress was first seen on Emily Ratajkowski on Dolce & Gabbana’s SS19 catwalk.



In other black and white pictures from the shoot, the supermodel flaunted outfits designed by global fashion houses like Anthony Vaccarello, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Olivier Theyskens and Alexander McQueen.

