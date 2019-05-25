Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kendall Jenner Dons Outfit Similar to Deepika Padukone's Cannes Red Carpet Look

Deepika Padukone stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown on the second day of 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

IANS

Updated:May 25, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
The voluminous neon green ensemble that actress Deepika Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival this year has found a fan in international reality TV star Kendall Jenner, who wore a pink version of a similar dress.

On her visit to the French Riviera, Deepika stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown on the second day of the gala, leaving her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in awe of her.

She wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli's limelight ensemble, accessorised with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a headgear.







Kendall recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. Jenner took to Instagram to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a pink frill gown.

She even tied a bow on her waist like Deepika did with her outfit
Loading...
