2-min read

Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson wore spectacular outfits to the amfAR Gala.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
Images of Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and Gabi Wilson courtesy of Instagram
The glittering showbiz bash that is often considered to be one of Cannes’ most glamorous red carpets, the annual amfAR Gala plays host to some of the biggest names in the industry, all trying to outplay each other in their sartorial choices. From expensive and lavish ball gowns to fine column dresses and eccentric pantsuits, the French event sees celebs leaving no stones unturned in fashioning themselves.

Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.

Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs.



Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria posted a bridal inspired dress by Alberta Ferretti that she had paired with white Jimmy Choo and Tatiana Verstraeten jewellery.



Canadian model Winnie Harlow, 24, walked the red carpet in a multi-coloured dress accentuated by a frilled black train.



Brazilian model Adriana Lima was seen in a black off-the-shoulder long sleeved gown by Ester Abner.

View this post on Instagram

✨Let me show you ....✨

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on



Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R too sported a white Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that is yet to be launched in the market.



Notably, the 26th amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2019 gala was held at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. The event, held each year during the Cannes Film Festival and raises funds for AIDS research.

