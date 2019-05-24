English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson wore spectacular outfits to the amfAR Gala.
Images of Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Adriana Lima and Gabi Wilson courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
The glittering showbiz bash that is often considered to be one of Cannes’ most glamorous red carpets, the annual amfAR Gala plays host to some of the biggest names in the industry, all trying to outplay each other in their sartorial choices. From expensive and lavish ball gowns to fine column dresses and eccentric pantsuits, the French event sees celebs leaving no stones unturned in fashioning themselves.
Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.
Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs.
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria posted a bridal inspired dress by Alberta Ferretti that she had paired with white Jimmy Choo and Tatiana Verstraeten jewellery.
Canadian model Winnie Harlow, 24, walked the red carpet in a multi-coloured dress accentuated by a frilled black train.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima was seen in a black off-the-shoulder long sleeved gown by Ester Abner.
Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R too sported a white Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that is yet to be launched in the market.
Notably, the 26th amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2019 gala was held at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. The event, held each year during the Cannes Film Festival and raises funds for AIDS research.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Like every year, this year too, the event witnessed a number of A-listers arriving in spectacular outfits to heat up the red carpet. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Pamela Anderson, through the ensembles they sported highlighted how important the event is for them.
Jenner of Keeping up with the Kardashians wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that did not fail to highlight her legs.
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria posted a bridal inspired dress by Alberta Ferretti that she had paired with white Jimmy Choo and Tatiana Verstraeten jewellery.
Canadian model Winnie Harlow, 24, walked the red carpet in a multi-coloured dress accentuated by a frilled black train.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima was seen in a black off-the-shoulder long sleeved gown by Ester Abner.
Gabi Wilson, better known as H.E.R too sported a white Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown that is yet to be launched in the market.
Notably, the 26th amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2019 gala was held at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes, France. The event, held each year during the Cannes Film Festival and raises funds for AIDS research.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results