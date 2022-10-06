Kendall Jenner Feels “Cringe” When Kardashians Cheer At Her Fashion Shows

Kendall Jenner went candid about how she truly feels when the Kardashians cheer for her during her fashion shows. The 26-year-old has heads turning every time she takes to the runway and she enjoys it. Only when it does not come from her family. On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the model revealed during her solo confessional, she feels uncomfortable when her family cheers for her or does something that makes her “cringe”.

Kendall Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian were shown having a nice chat in the backseat, driving through Milan, before Kendall’s Prada Fall 2022 show from February. Kardashian brings up the topic, asking the supermodel, “I haven’t been to Milan in years. I feel like it’s like back in the day when you would walk and I would scream for you. Do you think that’s embarrassing? Should I chill?”

While Kendall called her support “cute”, she later opened up about her true feelings. “When I’m walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can’t stand it,” she said.

However, Kim is all about enjoying the spotlight and she jokingly replied, “I like being the center of attention so I like screaming.”

Meanwhile, Kendall surprised her fans with snaps from her shoot with Pop magazine for their 47th issue. This is the Fall Winter 2022 issue. Sporting some futuristic looks and others more natural, the model left social media users stunned. Especially when she revealed her massive scorpion tattoo. She captioned the post, “we get it, you’re a Scorpio”. Even Momager, Kris could not help gushing over her daughter. She shared the set of snaps on her Instagram, and called the supermodel, “My beauty”. Pop has released 10 different versions of the magazine all showcasing Jenner’s different looks.

