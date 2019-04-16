Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chic Blue Daphne Dress & Opera Gloves at Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 is here! The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off its first weekend at Indio, East of Palm Spring. The music festival never fails to surprise the world with its breathtaking performances and on-trend ensembles. The crème de la crème of Hollywood stepped out with their stylish-foot forward, kicking off trends for this year.During the first weekend, Coachella witnessed some animal print, tie-dye outfits and many more trends. But fashion maven Kendall Jenner's opera gloves stole the show at the iconic Festival which struck all the right cords during the first weekend.Ditching her gaudy and flashy outfits, Kendall opted for underground aesthetics and cult accessories. The 23-year-old Supermodel flaunted a baby blue off-the-shoulder daphen outfit from the House of Harlow 1960 and teamed it with a pair of moon-printed Opera gloves designed by a Parisian designer Marine Serre. She also carried a crystal studded box handbag by Area. What we couldn't take our eyes off were the green pair of pointy toe boots by the Georgian label, Zarqua.From being a cheerleader in her teens to being the style maven today, Kendall Jenner has become the world’s highest paid and the most-followed model of 2018 with 143.5 million followers across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.Over the years her style evolved from wearing body-con mini dresses to classy silhouettes. No wonder she is Victoria’s Secret supermodel. The 23-year-old super model's net worth is about $22 million every year, all thanks to Kendall's 108 million Instagram followers and popularity.Talking about Kendall's popularity, she is undoubtedly the biggest fashionista for Gen Z, who doesn’t just know how to rock a gown at the red carpet but also makes a fashion statement every time she walks down the streets. Yes, every time!Apart from walking the runway, Kendall and Kylie Jenner collaborated and launched an accessory line, which was then sold on Walmart.Known for her effortless fashion statements, Kendall’s famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie draw inspiration from her style. Imagine!