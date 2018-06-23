Kendall Jenner is a '21st-century Amazon' in First Longchamp Campaign

Longchamp unveiled its first advertising campaign starring its new global ambassador, Kendall Jenner. The American model shows off ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories from the French fashion house's fall/winter 2018 collection.Just over a month after releasing The Encounter, a short film celebrating Kendall Jenner's naming as a Longchamp brand ambassador, the American model is back in the spotlight as the star of her first campaign for the French luxury leather goods brand, fronting its fall/winter 2018 collection.Shot by fashion photographer David Sims, the campaign features Kendall Jenner as what the brand describes as a "21st-century Amazon," channeling her charismatic, sensual, fresh and mysterious sides on glossy paper.Each ad features two visuals of the model -- a headshot and a full-body shot -- showing off Longchamp's garments, accessories and leather goods. Jenner notably wears a black-and-orange-striped lambskin and rabbit fur coat, a velvet tuxedo and a shearling coat -- not to mention the season's new handbag, the "Amazone," available in several colors, materials and prints.Jenner is an internationally renowned model who works with some of the world's biggest luxury brands. As well as starring alongside Bella Hadid as bad cowgirls in the recently revealed Dsquared2 campaign, Kendall Jenner has featured in ads for Missoni, Calvin Klein, Ochirly and adidas Originals.